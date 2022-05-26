Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts AGM Gala and Awards

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Spring AGM Gala and awards last night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business Award, the chamber’s highest honour went

to long-time local businessman Harley MacCaull. MacCaull, CFO with AA Munro, saw the business grow to be a significant employer and provider of insurance products all over Nova Scotia and PEI.

Port Hawkesbury resident and Mulgrave native Bill Stewart received the President’s Award, for an individual or organization that has demonstrated outstanding commitment, volunteerism and dedication to their business and community. Stewart retired in 2019 with over 40 years of experience in the hydraulics industry, including starting B&N Distributors with his business partner Neil MacDonald in 1997. Stewart has been the top seller of the chamber’s 12 Draws of Christmas tickets for many years, and is always willing to lend a hand for the golf tournament.

The Heart of the Community Award recognizing an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the inception and growth of community opportunities in recreation, leisure, business and health went to Heather Brennan of Mulgrave. Brennan devoted years of volunteer service with the Scotia Days Festival, the Mulgrave Winter Carnival, Kids First, and Mulgrave Youth Soccer. She now works as Recreation and Physical Activity Coordinator for the town.

The NSCC Student Leadership award went to Boyd MacIntyre, a second year Marine Engineering student.

Ash Young received the Culture award of Merit. Young, executive director of The Inverness County Centre for the Arts since early 2020, saw the centre expand its programming, now offering year round gallery exhibitions, concerts, workshops, and classes.