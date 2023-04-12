Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Opens Nominations for Spring Business Awards

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce announced nominations are now open for their Spring Awards. Businesses and individuals will be recognized for their accomplishments on May 24 as part of the chamber`s Spring AGM Dinner and Awards Gala at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Awards include the Cultural Award of Merit, the Heart of the Community Award, and the Chamber’s top yearly honour, the Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement Award for Business. To nominate a business or employee, or for more information, visit straitareachamber.ca. Nominations must be received by April 28.