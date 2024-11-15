Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Business Excellence in Presenting Fall Awards

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce handed out its 2024 Fall Awards Thursday night.

The Club 25 Inductees include the Celtic Music Interpretive Center, Northumberland Heating & Air Conditioning, and Miller Accounting Services. Club 50 inductees include Cape Breton University and Babin’s Service Centre.

Safety Champion Award went to Donnie Martell with Strait Area Safety Services, while the Export Achievement Award went to Dennis Kearney with ScotiaComp Technologies Inc.

Lloyd Pidduck with Maple & Jack Florist received the Outstanding Customer Service Award, and Jeremy White with Big Spruce Brewing received the Small Business of the Year award.

The Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business award went to East Coast Credit Union.