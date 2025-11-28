Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Excellence at its Fall Awards Dinner and Gala

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its fall awards dinner and gala last night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business award went to DJ MacLean & Sons Carpentry Ltd., while KD Pharma Canada Ltd earned the Export Achievement Award.

The Small Business of the Year Award went to Bras d’Or Lakes Inn, while Michelle Greenwell picked up the Safety Champion Award, and the Outstanding Customer Service Award went to Chynna Johnson of Big Spruce Brewing.

Club 25 awards went to Papa’s Pub & Eatery, North Mountain Cultural and Recreation Association, and the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation.

Club 50 awards went to CIGO, CH Boudreau Funeral Home limited, and the ROC Society.