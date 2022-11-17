Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Salutes its Best at the Fall Dinner and Awards Gala

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s fall dinner and awards gala on Wednesday evening.

Rockdale Electric Limited received the Excellence in Business award sponsored by East Coast Credit Union. Nani’s Esthetics received the Immigrant entrepreneur of the Year award sponsored by Cape Breton Partnership while Daniel MacDonald received the outstanding customer service award.

Paul Kehoe received the Safety Champion Award sponsored by the Worker’s Compensation board while Port Hawkesbury Paper received the Export Achievement Award sponsored by NSBI. TNT Outdoor Adventures received the Rising Star New Business award sponsored by InRich CBDC.

Club 50 awards went to Carriage House, Admiral Tavern and Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design. Club 25 awards went to K and A Electric, Highland Hearing Clinic, Strum Consulting Limited, B and N Distributors Limited, and DSM Nutritional Products Limited.