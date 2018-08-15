Strait Area Chamber President pays tribute to Port Hawkesbury Paper’s Marc Dube

Marc Dube, who served as development manager with Port Hawkesbury Paper passed away on Thursday.

Richie Mann, president of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, said Dube was a visionary and a big reason why there is still a paper mill in the area.

Mann said Dube was able to have all of the stakeholders understand the challenge they were facing in re-opening the mill and got everyone to buy into the recovery plan. He called Dube a leader in the process that resulted in keeping the mill.

Mann said he dealt with Dube both as a chamber president and also through Mann’s work with the Melford terminal project. Mann said Dube was phenomenal to deal with and made it well known the parties would work together. Through the chamber, Dube was chair of the industry committee, and Mann called him a delight to work with.