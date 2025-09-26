Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue and Antigonish RCMP to Conduct an Urban Search Exercise in Town of Antigonish

On Sunday, September 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are conducting an urban search exercise in the Town of Antigonish. As part of the exercise, residents might see search and rescue responders operating in the community’s public spaces and going door-to-door as part of a neighbourhood canvass.

Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue is a volunteer organization on call 24/7, year-round to assist with searches, rescues, and other emergency responses. The team serves the largest operating area in Nova Scotia, covering Antigonish County, Richmond County, and parts of Guysborough, Inverness, and Victoria Counties. The team appreciates your patience and support as they undertake this essential training.