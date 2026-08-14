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Strait Area Museum in Port Hastings to Feature a Community-based Visitor Information Centre

Aug 14, 2026 | Local News

The Strait Area Museum is now also serving as a community-based visitor information centre.  
 
Angie MacIsaac, executive director of the Port Hastings Historical Society, the body running the Strait Area Museum, said they became a community-based visitor information centre for not only the surrounding communities but also all of Cape Breton and surrounding mainland.  

Strait Area Museum

 
MacIsaac said they are not trying to replace the former tourism information centre in the area but simply saw the need with visitors coming in and wanting help. 
MacIsaac said signage is on its way, adding they are staffed by local volunteers this year. She said they want to apply for funding grants for next year to be able to hire staff.  
 
 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.