Strait Area Museum in Port Hastings to Feature a Community-based Visitor Information Centre

The Strait Area Museum is now also serving as a community-based visitor information centre.

Angie MacIsaac, executive director of the Port Hastings Historical Society, the body running the Strait Area Museum, said they became a community-based visitor information centre for not only the surrounding communities but also all of Cape Breton and surrounding mainland.

MacIsaac said they are not trying to replace the former tourism information centre in the area but simply saw the need with visitors coming in and wanting help.