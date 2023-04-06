Strait Area Reporter Newspaper Sold

A local weekly newspaper is changing hands.

Nicole Fawcett who has been involved in the community newspaper industry for a number of years has announced she has purchased the Strait Area Reporter, based in Port Hawkesbury from long-time owner Advocate Media. The purchase is complete and Fawcett is now publisher and owner

Fawcett, who was born in Richmond County and has lived in Inverness County, says she’s excited that the paper is now 100 per cent locally indepedently owned. Fawcett says she has a positive vision for the Strait Area Reporter and is eager for it to unfold over the next while.

She says strong, local, community newspapers are not only viable but extremely important, especially in rural areas like the Strait Area.