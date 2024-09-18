Strait Area Reporter Receives National Recognition at Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

The Strait Area Reporter secured multiple accolades at the recent Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

They were the only publication, besides their sister paper – The Advocate in Pictou – east of Ontario to take home any accolades.

At this year’s awards, The Strait Area Reporter earned: Top 3 for Best All-Around Newspaper; Top 3 for Best Editorial Page; and Top 3 for Best Front Page. Additionally, they took home second place for Best News Story, with a circulation up to 9,999.

The award for Best All-Around Newspaper reflects excellence across all aspects of newspaper publishing, from news reporting and editorial content to layout and design. The recognition for Best Editorial Page showcases the publisher Nicole Fawcett’s ability to present insightful and engaging commentary on local and broader issues. The Best Front Page accolade recognizes designer Blair MacNeil and the newspaper’s skill in creating compelling and visually appealing front pages that capture readers’ attention.