Strait Area Reporter Receives National Recognition at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

The Strait Area Reporter brought home multiple honours at the 2025 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

The awards, announced September 22, spotlight the best in community journalism across Canada, recognizing newspapers that provide vital storytelling, accountability, and local connection.

At this year’s awards, The Strait Area Reporter, in its respective category, earned 3rd place for Best All-Around Newspaper; 2nd place for Best Editorial Page; and 2nd place for Best Front Page.

Additionally, editor Drake Lowthers took home 2nd place for Best Feature Story in Canada.

For The Strait Area Reporter, the recognition marks a celebration of the dedication of its small newsroom and the trust placed in it by readers across western Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia.