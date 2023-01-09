Strait Area Transit to purchase Three New Accessible Vehicles

Strait Area Transit is getting some new vehicles, thanks to some help from the federal and provincial governments.

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, and Amber Carrigan, Executive Director of the Strait Area Transit Co-operative, today announced joint funding of $499,812 for the purchase of three new vehicles for the Co-operative.

Funding will support the purchase of three new accessible vehicles to expand Strait Area Transit Co-operative’s fixed and pre-booked door-to-door and wheelchair accessible service for all residents. The vehicles will be used primarily for the most vulnerable populations in Inverness and Richmond Counties. They will help improve their access to social events, educational and employment opportunities and day-to-day activities, such as going to medical appointments. They will provide users with independence and a sense of freedom which will improve their quality of life.

The Government of Canada is investing $399,849 in this project and the Government of Nova Scotia is providing $99,963. The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.