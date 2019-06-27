Strait Area Women’s Place Receives additional funding from Province

The province is offering more funding to a local women’s centre.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced an increase in funding for Strait Area Women’s Place from $70,000 to just over $205,000.

Leeside Society is the parent organization for the Leeside Transition House and Strait Area Women’s Place. Marina Martens, executive director of the Leeside Society, said the additional money brings the funding for Strait Area Women’s Place on par with what other women’s centers receive in the province. Previously, the Leeside Society had to come up with $60,000-$70,000 a year in order to keep the doors open. Martens thanked the government for recognizing the need in the Strait area for the women’s centre.

Martens said they received requests from across Inverness and Richmond Counties to offer programming in those areas.