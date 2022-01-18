Representatives from the Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force gave a presentation about the potential for development in the Mulgrave area at the regular council meeting last night via Zoom. Council’s reaction was favourable and they agreed to support the project moving forward.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Officials with the Town and County of Antigonish are hopeful of reaching out to residents in March to discuss a proposal for the two municipal units to consolidate. http://bit.ly/33IB4HR
The Pictou County Wellness Centre in New Glasgow is undergoing an upgrade. http://bit.ly/3Iabzhw
Pictou County Wellness Centre to undergo improvements to Red...11:27 am | Read Full Article
The Pictou County Wellness Centre is getting an upgrade. In a release, facility officials say it has approved and Energy Savings Performance Contract with Johnson Controls Incorporated. The $2.9 million facelift is expected to result in a 34 per cent reduction in energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions. There will be improvements in heat recovery, […]
Mulgrave Town Council Meets with Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike K...10:18 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway attended the Town of Mulgrave’s regular council meeting last night via Zoom to discuss issues that are top of mind in the town. Council said reinstating services at the Mulgrave Medical Centre was a top priority. Although health care is a provincial responsibility, Kelloway said he would work with all […]
Sports Roundup – January 165:58 am | Read Full Article
Three Australian Federal Court judges have upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa, meaning the tennis star will not be able to defend his Australian Open title. He says he is extremely disappointed, but will respect the court’s ruling. Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on January 6th, hours after he arrived to compete in the […]