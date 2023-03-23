Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force Receives over 30 Signatories for Terms of Reference

The Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force received over 30 signatories for their terms of reference.

John Ouellette, president of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, highlighted the work of the task force in his opening remarks at the State of the Strait Business Update on Wednesday.

Amanda Mombourquette, warden for Richmond County and co-chair of the task force, said the signatories include municipal representatives, industry representatives, ocean users, and indigenous representatives. She also noted the NSCC has been a big supporter of the task force since work began a little over a year ago.

Another goal of the task force is engagement, with Mombourquette adding the task force recognizes if people don`t take a hold of their energy future, it will be dictated to them.

Mombourquette said it is an exciting time for the Strait of Canso and all of Nova Scotia when it comes to the next part of our energy journey, adding there is great potential for supplying domestic users as well as exportation. She also said how it gets done is as important as doing it, and asked residents to reach out if they have questions or concerns.