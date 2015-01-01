Strait Pirates announce Jesse MacLean Appointed Interim Head Coach

The Strait Pirates have announced Jesse MacLean was been appointed Interim Head Coach of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League team for the remainder of the season. MacLean is the current coach of the Cabot Highlanders of the Nova Scotia U16AAA Hockey League.

The team, in a statement says MacLean’s dedication to player development and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the values of the organization. Club president David Morgan says the team believes under MacLean’s guidance, the team will excel and contend for a league championship. He also thanked the executive of the Highlanders that have supported MacLean on taking on this additional set of coaching responsibilities.

MacLean’s appointment follow the announcement by the Pirates this weekend that Coach and General Manager Tim MacMillan is leaving the team