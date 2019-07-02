Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke signs new six year agreement

Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke has made a long-term commitment to the team. Lambke has signed a new six year agreement with the Junior hockey team, taking him through the 2025-2026 season. Lambke signed the deal two years into a three year agreement he had with the team.

This past season, Lambke guided the team to a 29-2-and-1 regular season record. The Pirates advance to the league finals before losing in six games to the Sackville Blazers.

The Pirates also announced that goaltender Cody Smith has committed to another season. He was named the top goaltender in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League last season.