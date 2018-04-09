Strait Pirates hold year-end banquet, announce Award Winners

The Strait Pirates of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League handed out its year-end awards recently. Bryce Reynolds picked up three trophies; Top Scorer,

Pirate of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Randon MacKinnon was named the Most Valuable Player, while Avery Warner was the MVP for the playoffs.

Jordan Moss won the Team Leader Award, while Cody Hinkley picked up the trophy for the Most Game Stars and Olan Spears was the Most Dedicated Award Winner.

Winner of the Most Underrated Player Award was Jackson Beck, Nick MacGillivrary was honoured for Sportsmanship and Ability, and Best Defenceman was Christian Papineau. Most Improved Player was Josh Foster, Bob McCall and President’s Award Winner was Matt Stymest and the Coaches Award winner was Riley Keeling