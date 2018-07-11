Strait Pirates to Hold AGM, adding to their Executive

The Strait Pirates are looking to add to their executive.

The Strait Pirates Junior Hockey Club is hosting its annual general meeting on Wednesday night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 7 p.m.. Club president Adam Rodgers said the first order of business will be to elect a board of directors for the organization. Board members will be selected from the membership, who will also supply votes for those nominated.

Rodgers said the board can have a maximum of 10 members, noting they expect three new board members this year. He said most of the board is reoffering and they have a few new volunteers as well.

For the board’s standpoint, Rodgers said they feel better about the club this year as many of the members were new to the board and figuring things out as they went. He said there is still plenty to learn but feels the board is more experienced. Rodgers said the team itself looks to be more experienced this year and they expect to have a good product on the ice.