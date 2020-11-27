Strait Regional and Victoria County Memorial Hospitals announce temporary closures of Emergency Department

Several local hospitals will see temporary closures of their emergency departments over the

coming week.

The Strait Richmond Hospital’s E-R will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.

There will be two closures at the emergency department at the Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck this weekend; from 8 a.m Friday until 8 a.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday. There’s an additional closure of the emergency department at Victoria County Memorial from 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 3rd to 8 a.m. Friday, December 4th.

The temporary closures in both hospitals is because a physician is not available to cover the shift.