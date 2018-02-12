Strait Regional Board Chair says it’s Pressing Ahead, continuing to Do What They Can for Students

The Chair of the Strait Regional School Board says it’s business as usual while the board waits for the government to pass legislation that will dissolve the school boards. Jamie Samson says that it has been a challenging few weeks since word came down that the boards would dissolve following the recommendation of an educational consultant.

While the end is near, Samson says that the board is continuing to do what they can for the students they serve. Samson, however, still does not see the benefits of recommendation one in Dr. Avis Glaze’s report:

Samson says that meetings are scheduled locally this week between education minister Zach Churchill and school board superintendents and senior staff, along with members of the School Advisory Council. Samson says board members are continuing to work for the students and ensure they have the best educational experience possible.