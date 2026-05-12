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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Strait Regional Centre for Education Announces Award Recipients for Education Week

May 12, 2026 | Local News

The Strait Regional Centre for Education recently  announced  its 2026 Education Week Award Recipients.   

 

The  recipients   include Cathy Allen, Early Childhood Educator at Tamarac Education Centre;  Margo  Batherson , school secretary at  Dalbrae  Academy; Susan DeYoung, vice principal of St. Andrews Consolidated School;   Kelsey Forgeron,  teacher at  Richmond Education Centre/Academy ;  Kendra Landry,  teacher at  St. Andrews Consolidated School ;  Tracey MacDonnell,  t eacher  at  SAERC ;  Mandi MacLennan,  teacher at  St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy ;   Lady Eagle Bird Violet Paul, Mi’kmaw Student Support Worker  at  East Richmond Education Centre / Richmond Education Centre/Academy ; and  Sabrina Skinner, African Nova Scotia Student Support Worker   at Tamarac  Education  Centre  and East Antigonish   Education Centre/Academy .   


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year