Strait Regional Centre for Education Announces Award Recipients for Education Week

The Strait Regional Centre for Education recently announced its 2026 Education Week Award Recipients.

The recipients include Cathy Allen, Early Childhood Educator at Tamarac Education Centre; Margo Batherson , school secretary at Dalbrae Academy; Susan DeYoung, vice principal of St. Andrews Consolidated School; Kelsey Forgeron, teacher at Richmond Education Centre/Academy ; Kendra Landry, teacher at St. Andrews Consolidated School ; Tracey MacDonnell, t eacher at SAERC ; Mandi MacLennan, teacher at St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy ; Lady Eagle Bird Violet Paul, Mi’kmaw Student Support Worker at East Richmond Education Centre / Richmond Education Centre/Academy ; and Sabrina Skinner, African Nova Scotia Student Support Worker at Tamarac Education Centre and East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy .