Strait Regional Centre for Education Appoints Erin MacEachen Director of Finance

The Strait Regional Centre for Education has a new Director of Finance.

SRCE officials say it has appointed Erin MacEachen to the role, effective Monday July 14th. MacEachen is currently the Director of Finance and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer with the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

MacEachen, a Business Administration graduate from St. FX Univeristy has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry and has held a number of key roles including Staff Accountant, Manager and Senior Accountant in a public accounting practice.

In her new position with the SRCE, will oversee financial operations, including budgeting, accounting and financial reporting.