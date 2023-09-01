Strait Regional Centre for Education Classes begin next week

The school year for most students in the Strait Regional Centre for Education schools begins next week.

Paul Landry, regional executive director for the SRCE, said the first day for children in pre-primary programs with the SRCE is today while the first day of classes for primary to grade 12 is Wednesday, September 6.

Landry said the focus of the school year will be student well being, achievement, and success, adding the SRCE and its schools will work to implement goals related to these areas though their system improvement plan. Landry said as the school year begins, staff will work to renew relationships and build respectful, safe, and inclusive learning environments.

As with every school year, Landry said the SRCE is reminding everyone that school bus safety is a shared responsibility in all school communities, and asked all motorists to do their part to make the start of the year safe and successful.

There are about 6,000 students in the SRCE, which Landry said is similar to last year.