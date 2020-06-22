Strait Regional Centre for Education Developing Plan for Fall Classes

The Strait Regional Centre for education is working on what the school year will look like come the fall.

Paul Landry, regional executive director of education for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, said he understands students and families want to know what school is going to look like in September. He said the SRCE is working with its partners, teachers, unions, administrators, and other education leaders on a plan for reopening.

Landry said they should have something in place by later in the summer.

When talking about the changes to the latest school year with everyone adapting to distance education, Landry said things went quite well. He said off education partners worked together to provide a plan and move forward with at-home learning. He said there was a bit of a slow start but things picked up and went well. He said thanked students, families, and staff for everything they did to support students learning at home.