Strait Regional Centre for Education exploring Day Care Centre at School Facility in Guysborough

This winter a proposal for the possibility of a day care centre at the school facility in Guysborough was put forward by the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE). The centre would be run and managed by a non-profit organization in space provided by the SRCE. The project, still in the early stages of development, has been brought to the attention of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s council.

Warden Vernon Pitts told the media, after Wednesday’s regular council meeting, that a day care would be an asset to the community, but the provision of such service was not a municipal responsibility. He said that when more information was available – such as cost for development and level of service—the municipality would make a decision on the project.