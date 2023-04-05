Tim Horton's Antigonish
Strait Regional Centre for Education honours Staff for Excellence

The Strait Regional Centre for Education honoured staff members during yesterday`s Strait to

2022-2023 Strait to Excellence Award Recipients Lisa Burt; Sharlene Pictou; Nadine Hudson; Regional Executive Director, Paul Landry; Award Recipients Angela MacKeen; Tanya Carter; Lisette MacDonald; and Heather Graham (seated left to right).
2022-2023 Strait to Excellence Award Recipients Christina Aucoin Cavanaugh; Shannon Gillies; Chantelle MacLellan; Justin Penny; Michelle MacKinnon; Janice Gough; Joanie Broussard; Jyl Boyle; Terri Connolly; Deena Jewers; Lianna Gillis; and Director of Programs and Student Services, Darrell LeBlanc (standing left to right).

Excellence Awards Ceremony.

The Strait to Excellence Award recognizes employees for their dedication and contributions to students and schools in the Strait Region, and for supporting student well-being, achievement and success in their school communities as members of the public education system in Nova Scotia.

Employees, groups of employees, parents/guardians, school advisory council members and students were able to submit a nomination to a Selection Committee outlining why the nominee should be considered for a Strait to Excellence Award and how the nominee has demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution in their respective role in one or more of the following areas: student well-being and achievement, staff success, school performance, integration of technology, health and/or safety of students and/or co-workers, cultural proficiency, commitment to students, and excellence in the workplace.

Here’s the complete list of recipients:

 

  • Christina Aucoin Cavanaugh, Teacher, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy
  • Jyl Boyle, Teacher, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy
  • Joanie Broussard, Teacher Assistant, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School
  • Lisa Burt, Teacher, Felix Marchand Education Centre
  • Tanya Carter, Coordinator, Literacy/Family of Schools, Programs and Student Services Department
  • Terri Connolly, Teacher, St. Andrew Junior School
  • Shannon Gillies, Lead Early Childhood Educator, Bayview Education Centre
  • Lianna Gillis, Teacher, Dalbrae Academy
  • Janice Gough, Director, Human Resources Department
  • Heather Graham, Teacher, Tamarac Education Centre
  • Nadine Hudson, Bus Driver, Antigonish Town and County Area
  • Deena Jewers, School Counsellor, St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy
  • Kirk Johnstone, Principal, St. Andrews Consolidated School
  • Ann Marie LeLièvre, Teacher, Inverness Education Centre/Academy
  • Lisette MacDonald, Principal, Richmond Education Centre/Academy
  • Angela MacKeen, Teacher, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy
  • Michelle MacKinnon, Teacher, H.M. MacDonald Elementary School
  • Chantelle MacLellan, Teacher, Bayview Education Centre
  • Justin Penny, Teacher, Strait Area Education Recreation Centre (SAERC)
  • Sharlene Pictou, Cultural Student Support Worker, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy