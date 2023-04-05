Strait Regional Centre for Education honours Staff for Excellence

The Strait Regional Centre for Education honoured staff members during yesterday`s Strait to

Excellence Awards Ceremony.

The Strait to Excellence Award recognizes employees for their dedication and contributions to students and schools in the Strait Region, and for supporting student well-being, achievement and success in their school communities as members of the public education system in Nova Scotia.

Employees, groups of employees, parents/guardians, school advisory council members and students were able to submit a nomination to a Selection Committee outlining why the nominee should be considered for a Strait to Excellence Award and how the nominee has demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution in their respective role in one or more of the following areas: student well-being and achievement, staff success, school performance, integration of technology, health and/or safety of students and/or co-workers, cultural proficiency, commitment to students, and excellence in the workplace.

Here’s the complete list of recipients: