Strait Regional Centre for Education honours Staff for Excellence

The Strait Regional Centre for Education honoured staff members during yesterday`s Strait to
Excellence Awards Ceremony.
The Strait to Excellence Award recognizes employees for their dedication and contributions to students and schools in the Strait Region, and for supporting student well-being, achievement and success in their school communities as members of the public education system in Nova Scotia.
Employees, groups of employees, parents/guardians, school advisory council members and students were able to submit a nomination to a Selection Committee outlining why the nominee should be considered for a Strait to Excellence Award and how the nominee has demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution in their respective role in one or more of the following areas: student well-being and achievement, staff success, school performance, integration of technology, health and/or safety of students and/or co-workers, cultural proficiency, commitment to students, and excellence in the workplace.
Here’s the complete list of recipients:
- Christina Aucoin Cavanaugh, Teacher, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy
- Jyl Boyle, Teacher, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy
- Joanie Broussard, Teacher Assistant, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School
- Lisa Burt, Teacher, Felix Marchand Education Centre
- Tanya Carter, Coordinator, Literacy/Family of Schools, Programs and Student Services Department
- Terri Connolly, Teacher, St. Andrew Junior School
- Shannon Gillies, Lead Early Childhood Educator, Bayview Education Centre
- Lianna Gillis, Teacher, Dalbrae Academy
- Janice Gough, Director, Human Resources Department
- Heather Graham, Teacher, Tamarac Education Centre
- Nadine Hudson, Bus Driver, Antigonish Town and County Area
- Deena Jewers, School Counsellor, St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy
- Kirk Johnstone, Principal, St. Andrews Consolidated School
- Ann Marie LeLièvre, Teacher, Inverness Education Centre/Academy
- Lisette MacDonald, Principal, Richmond Education Centre/Academy
- Angela MacKeen, Teacher, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy
- Michelle MacKinnon, Teacher, H.M. MacDonald Elementary School
- Chantelle MacLellan, Teacher, Bayview Education Centre
- Justin Penny, Teacher, Strait Area Education Recreation Centre (SAERC)
- Sharlene Pictou, Cultural Student Support Worker, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy