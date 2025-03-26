Strait Regional Centre for Education honours twenty Staff members with Strait to Excellence Awards

The Strait Regional Centre for Education honoured twenty members of staff during the Strait to Excellence Awards Ceremony held Tuesday.

The Strait to Excellence Award recognizes employees for their dedication and contributions to students and schools in the Strait Region, and for supporting student well-being, achievement and success in their school communities as members of the public education system in Nova Scotia.

The Strait to Excellence Award Recipients for 2024-2025 are:

• Sean Barker, Vice Principal, Antigonish Education Centre

• Kerri-Lyn Brown, Learning Support Teacher, Antigonish Education Centre

• Ann DeCoste, Janitor, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy

• Terry Desmond, Janitor, Antigonish Education Centre

• Margaret Gracie, School Counsellor, East Richmond Education Centre

• Bill Hadley, Building Operator, St. Andrew Junior School

• Scott Hudson, Teacher, St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy

• Susanne Kelly-MacPhie, Teacher, Antigonish Education Centre

• Chris Lumsden, Learning Support Teacher, St. Andrew Junior School

• Jennie MacDonald, School Counsellor, Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy

• Kelly MacDonald, Bus Driver, SAERC and Tamarac Education Centre

• Pauline MacDonald, Janitor, Bayview Education Centre

• Deanna MacGillivray, Teacher Assistant, Chedabucto Education Centre/

Guysborough Academy

• Shelley MacLean, Student Services Consultant, Programs and Student Services Department

• Heather Savoury, Lead Early Childhood Educator, Tamarac Education Centre

• Eryn Sinclair, Reading Recovery Teacher Leader, Programs and Student Services Department

• Bhreagh Snair, Learning Support Teacher, Tamarac Education Centre

• Annamarie Talbot, Coordinator of Student Services, Programs and Student Services Department

• Lindsay Watson, SchoolsPlus Community Outreach Worker, Programs and Student Services Department

• Carolyn Webber, Pre-primary Program Lead, Programs and Student Services Department