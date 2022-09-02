Strait Regional Centre for Education Prepared for the Start of School

Strait Regional Centre for Education is ready for the new school year.

The first day for Primary to 12 students in the SRCE is September 6, while the pre-primary program began on Thursday. SRCE regional executive director Paul Landry said the return to school will look very much like the end of the last school year. He said they are excited to welcome back students, family, staff, and community partners to another year of learning.

Landry also noted students will have opportunities to participate in a variety of extracurricular activities, like sports, field trips, and band. He said the SRCE looking forward to a year focussed on student well being and achievement.