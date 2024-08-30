Strait Regional Centre for Education Preparing for Another Academic Year

School is back in session next week for students in the Strait Regional Centre for Education.

Paul Landry, regional executive director for the SRCE, said they are excited to welcome back students, families, staff, and community partners back for another school year.

Landry said the SRCE will also be introducing the first phase Nova Scotia School Lunch Program in October, with 15 of its 20 schools taking part , and just over 4,100 students taking part. Further phases will include older students and the remaining five schools.

With a new provincial directive on cell phone use in schools, Landry said the SRCE will work closely with school staff to make sure the directive has a successful implementation. He said it will improve student engagement and foster a more inclusive learning and teaching environment. More information on the directive can be found on the SRCE Web site.

Landry called it an exciting time of the year, and thanked all staff who worked hard to get schools ready. The first day of classes for the pre-primary program is September 3, with primary to 12 students coming back to school on September 5.