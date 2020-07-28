Strait Regional Centre for Education preparing for September Opening

ready to open come the fall.

Last week, the Nova Scotia Department of Education released its back to school plan. The department developed the plan, supported by public health, the IWK Health Centre and education partners, with feedback from over 28,000 parents, students, educators, and union members .

A release from the province stated regional centres for education will have plans supporting cleaning, social distancing and other items specific to schools in the area, reorganized classrooms to increase spacing, treating classes as bubbles to minimize student contact, more cleaning on school buses with all drivers and riders requiring masks, and regular hand-washing and sanitizing by students and staff before entering for classes and throughout the day.

Paul Landry, regional executive director of education for the SRCE, said the centre was a part of the development plan and are now working on its implementation. Last week, the SRCE said the information and supporting documents will be provided to local families, students, staff, and school advisory committees as it implements the plan in preparation for a September opening.

Landry said communication and education will be key to the successful implementation of the plan. He said they will help students and parents prepare by sharing information with families and students. The priority of the SRCE, Landry said, is to ensure the safe return of students and staff to in-class learning. The SRCE will remain in close contact with Public Health through the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development. Any additional information will be shared as the SRCE implements the plan.