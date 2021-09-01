Strait Regional Centre for Education Ready for a Safe Return to School

The head of the local centre for education said staff are looking forward to welcoming students to a safe return to school.

Paul Landry, regional executive director for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, said core public health measures in place in all schools include, frequent hand washing and sanitizing. cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and staying home if people are feeling sick. Families are required to monitor children daily for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them on the school bus and/or to school. All students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks inside schools and on school buses to start the year. Schools will transition away from mandatory masks once the province reaches Phase 5 of its re-opening plan.

Landry said there will be full music and band programs, field trips, more access to clubs such as drama, full access to cafeterias, and the return of school sports. Gyms will open to community groups in the weekends and evenings.