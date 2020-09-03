Advertise Here
Strait Regional Centre for Education shows plans for Re-opening School at one of its Facilities

Officials with the Strait Regional Centre for Education offered a glimpse of how its schools will

A Grade 2 classroom with desks spaced apart at Antigonish Education Centre during a Walk-Through for local media

operate while observing COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing.   Media were provided a tour of one of its schools. Antigonish Education Centre.  When school buses arrive at the facility, students will exit the vehicles one bus at a time.  There’s lots of signage to remind students of physical distancing, water fountains are being replaced with water bottle stations, and there’s limits to the number of students allowed in washrooms at any time and in offices.  In the classrooms, desks are spaced apart to observe physical distancing. AEC Principal April Weaver says instead of going to the cafeteria, students will be eating lunches in their classroom.

 

Weaver says eating in the classrooms will give teachers an opportunity to monitor what the

A sign reminding students to maintain physical distancing near the main entrance of Antigonish Education Centre

children are eating, and keeping an eye on students with food allergies to ensure there’s no cross-contamination of food. Students will also be spending more time outdoors.

Students will be instructed on proper hand washing, coughing etiquette and proper use of masks. Each student will receive two non-medical reusable masks. Pre-primary to grade three students will wear the masks on the bus and inside the building until they can clean their hands and properly take the masks off; they won’t have to wear masks in class.

The SRCE’s Regional Executive Director Paul Landry says all staff came together in preparation for the school year.

 

As of Wednesday morning,  there are more than 630 students registered at AEC including pre-primary.  Registrations are still being accepted.  The first day of class is September 8th