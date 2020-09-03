Strait Regional Centre for Education shows plans for Re-opening School at one of its Facilities

Officials with the Strait Regional Centre for Education offered a glimpse of how its schools will

operate while observing COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing. Media were provided a tour of one of its schools. Antigonish Education Centre. When school buses arrive at the facility, students will exit the vehicles one bus at a time. There’s lots of signage to remind students of physical distancing, water fountains are being replaced with water bottle stations, and there’s limits to the number of students allowed in washrooms at any time and in offices. In the classrooms, desks are spaced apart to observe physical distancing. AEC Principal April Weaver says instead of going to the cafeteria, students will be eating lunches in their classroom.

Weaver says eating in the classrooms will give teachers an opportunity to monitor what the

children are eating, and keeping an eye on students with food allergies to ensure there’s no cross-contamination of food. Students will also be spending more time outdoors.

Students will be instructed on proper hand washing, coughing etiquette and proper use of masks. Each student will receive two non-medical reusable masks. Pre-primary to grade three students will wear the masks on the bus and inside the building until they can clean their hands and properly take the masks off; they won’t have to wear masks in class.

The SRCE’s Regional Executive Director Paul Landry says all staff came together in preparation for the school year.