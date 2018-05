The Strait Regional Centre for Education congratulated four students who competed at the

Canada Wide Science Fair in Ottawa over the weekend. Dr. JH Gillis students Taylor Smith, Lyza Ells, and Ozan Urkmez and Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy student Caroline MacKeen all took part in the event. Urkmez took home a bronze medal for his project, titled Delve into Dimensions. He also received a special award allowing him to attend a workshop for young physicists in Waterloo, Ontario.