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Strait Regional Centre of Education Executive Director Paul Landry says Expansion of the School Lunch Program among the Changes this Academic Year

Sep 10, 2026 | Local News

The Strait Regional Centre for Education’s executive director Paul Landry says the SRCE is launching several initiatives as a new school  year gets underway.

Landry says preparations for a successful return to school year have gone very well.  He says the focus will remain on working together to support student achievement, and success with an emphasis on literacy, mathematics and student well-being.
Landry says as a result of the changes to the school lunch program, all students from pre-primary to Grade 12 will have access to nutritious and affordable lunches every day this school year.
Landry says there were some minor renovations to local schools. He says SAERC had electrical upgrades, and  kitchens at several schools had improvements to accommodate the introduction of school lunch programs.  There was also a library renovation and classroom upgrades at HM MacDonald Elementary School.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.