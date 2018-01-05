Strait Regional School Board Awaits Education System Review Report’s Findings

Strait Regional School Board members and officials are awaiting a report following a review of the province’s education system. In October, Education Minister Zach Churchill appointed Dr. Avis Glaze to conduct an internal review of the provincial education system.

Board Chair, Jamie Samson says that anticipation regarding recommendations within the board is quite high around the report. Superintendent Ford Rice says that the review inspects four aspects within the education system:

Samson says that the report was submitted toward the end of 2017, and he expects the full report to be released within the coming weeks.