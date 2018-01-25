Strait Regional School Board Chair troubled by Province’s Decision to Cut Elected Boards
The Chair of the Strait Regional School Board, Jamie Samson, says he’s “deeply disappointed” the province will dissolve Nova Scotia’s seven elected English
Strait Regional School Board Chair Jamie Samson
speaking school boards. Samson says school boards have been strong advocates for their areas, so cutting them now doesn’t make sense.
Samson says school boards have been a valuable contributor to education. He says many of the recommendations made in the report by consultant Avis Glaze came from the boards, including an increased focus on Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian education.