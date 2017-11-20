Strait Regional School Board has similar policy for snow days adopted by Halifax Board

Last week, the Halifax Regional School Board made an announcement regarding their new policy for snow days. Under the new policy, the board can delay the opening of schools in order to have less full day cancellations.

This is an idea that has been in the Strait Regional School Board for more than a year now. A spokesperson from the SRSB says that they added a ‘delayed opening of schools’ option to their class cancellation procedures in February of 2016. This would allow the board to delay the opening of schools by a couple hours, allowing students a chance to get a partial day in.

The SRSB says they have never used it and it would only be used in rare circumstances when an extreme weather event has concluded but snow clearing or other operations require additional time.