Strait Regional School Board marks African Heritage Month

Local schools are celebrating African Heritage Month. The theme of African Heritage Month this year is Educate, Unite, Celebrate Community. In the Strait Regional School Board the district will focus on the history, culture and achievements of people of African descent. The Board launched African Heritage Month celebrations at its regular monthly public meeting at the Afrikan Canadian Heritage and Friendship Centre in Guysborough last night.

It included reading of proclamations by the board’s Joanne Reddick and Guysborough District Deputy Warden Sheila Pelly. There were also student performances, Presentations by the Board and the Heritage and Friendship Centre, the unveiling of the board’s African Heritage Month poster and the cutting of a celebratory cake