Strait Regional School Board Responds to Glaze Report

A new report from an educational consultant recommends the scrapping of seven of Nova Scotia’s eight school boards because of a lack of clarity and coherence. The report, prepared by Avis Glaze was released yesterday and details a number of methods of how the provincial structure can be fixed.

In a written statement, Chair of the Strait Regional School Board, Jamie Samson says that: “With the release of Dr. Glaze’s Report this morning, the Strait Regional School Board Members and Senior Staff are now taking time to review Dr. Glaze’s recommendations and the complete report closely.

Samson says the board understands the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development will be responding to Dr. Glaze’s Report this afternoon. At that time, the Board will know more about the Government’s intentions related to Dr. Glaze’s recommendations and more specifically what it means for the Strait Regional School Board.”