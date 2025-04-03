Strait Regional Science Fair Set April 8th

Area residents will soon get a chance to see the work of some of our young scientists.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education says its Science Fair will be held on Tuesday April 8th. It will be a hybrid model of students presenting projects both in-person and virtually. Up to three students in Grades 7 to 12 may go on to the Canada Wide Science Fair from May 31st to June 7th in Fredericton.

Students in Grades 3 to 12 are eligible to participate.

The public can view the projects at an open house from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the NSCC’s Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury on Tuesday.

The in-person Science Fair Awards Ceremony takes place on Wednesday, April 9th from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the SAERC Auditorium.