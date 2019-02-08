Strait Richmond Community Health Board Announces Wellness Fund Grants

Fifteen Strait area community groups received funding supporting local health care priorities. The funding comes from the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the Department of Health and Wellness.

The Strait Richmond Community Health Board (CHB) hosted a cheque presentation celebration Tuesday, in the Arts & Craft Room at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The Strait Richmond Community Health Board received a total of 22 applications this year, with 15 organizations receiving Wellness Fund grants. The successful recipients include the Adult Drop in Centre of Mental Health, Bayview Education Centre, Ecole Beau Port, federation des femmes acadiennes de la Nouvelle Ecosse, Festival of the Strait, Girls Taking Action, L’Arche Cape Breton, Revive and Renew Nova Scotia Breast Cancer Retreat, Richmond Academy/Strait Area Education and Recreation Centre, Strait Area Education and Recreation Centre Daycare, two for school plus conseil scolaire acadien provincial, Tamarac Education Centre, The Nova Scotia Association of Community Living, and Unama’ki Sports Association