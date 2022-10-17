Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation Plans Information Session

The Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation is hosting an information session Tuesday

evening. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Lower River Community Hall.

The topic of discussion will be the current status of the Strait Richmond Hospital, the completion of the new “Ruth Shannon Ambulatory Care Unit”, as well as renovations and upgrades to the hospital.

Among the guest speakers at the meeting will be Rose MacIsaac, the Strait Richmond Hospital’s Site Leader; hospital donor Joe Shannon and a representative of Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone.