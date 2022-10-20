Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation reports a Successful Information Session Tuesday

The Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation hosted an information session Tuesday night a

t the Lower River Community Hall.

Aurine Richard, fundraising coordinator for the foundation, said speakers at the meeting included Strait Richmond site lead Rose MacIsaac, hospital donor Joe Shannon, and Nova Scotia Health Eastern zone representative Glen Cox. Richard said Cox assured attendees the hospital is not closing and are indeed on a priority list to bring the facility back to a 24/7 hospital and ER.

Richard said the atmosphere as people left was extremely positive.