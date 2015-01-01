Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department Closed this Weekend, ED at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso Closed until November 13th

Emergency Departments at several local hospitals are closed this weekend.

In an update from Nova Scotia Health, officials say the E-D is temporarily closed at Strait Richmond Hospital. It shut down this morning at 7, and reopens Monday morning at 8. There’s another temporary closure of the emergency department from Wednesday morning at 7 until Thursday morning at 8. It will also be closed next weekend.

The emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is closed until Monday, November 13th at 12 p.m.

There’s also a temporary closure of the emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital next week, from Wednesday morning at 7 until Thursday morning at 8.

The Urgent Treatment Centre in Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck is open, by appointment only for patients with unexpected but non-threatening health concerns on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; no walk-ins. To book an appointment, call 902-295-2983