Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department Closed this Weekend

Nova Scotia Health announced the emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston closed at 7 a.m.  today and will reopen on Monday at  8 a.m.. The department is set to again close at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 11.

 

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

 

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses. 

 

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

 


