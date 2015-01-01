Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department Closed this Weekend

Nova Scotia Health announced the emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston closed at 7 a.m. today and will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m.. The department is set to again close at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 11.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.