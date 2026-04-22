Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department to be Open Today

The Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department will be open today (Wednesday)/
Nova Scotia Health officials say the ED will be open from 8 this morning until 10 tonight. It was earlier announced it would be closed from Tuesday night until next Monday morning.
Virtual urgent care will be available until 3 p.m. today.
Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.
For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.
The Mental Health and Addictions crisis line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167