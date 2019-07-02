Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department to be Temporarily Closed Wednesday

The Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital will be closed Wednesday. Officials

with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the E-R will be closed from 8 o’clock Wednesday Morning until 8 a.m. Thursday. There are no physicians available to cover the shift.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911, especially if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

For non-urgent care, contact your family doctor.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.