Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department to have a 24-hour Shutdown This Week

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising residents the emergency room at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will experience a temporary closure tomorrow. The ER will close from 8 a.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday. The reason for the closure is a lack of doctor coverage.

Anyone with urgent medical needs is asked to call 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

For general health advice and information from a registered nurse, call 811.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.