Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Room To be Temporary Closed for 24 hours this Week

There will be a temporary closure of the Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston this week. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the department will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 8 Thursday morning.

There’s no physicians available to cover the shift. If you have an emergency, call 911 go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.